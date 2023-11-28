Police Force of Sint Maarten Takes Swift Action in Response to Domestic Violence Incident. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Force of Sint Maarten is actively investigating a disturbing incident of domestic violence that occurred between Saturday and Sunday, November 26th, 2023, in the Duke Drive area of The Keys in Sucker-garden. The incident involved a male suspect who attempted to suffocate his partner with a pillow after initially choking her out.

