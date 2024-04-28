Police Force of Sint Maarten to Implement Extended Traffic Management Plan for Festival Events. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Following the successful conclusion of the two shows held on the evening of April 27th into Sunday morning, April 28th, 2024, the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) announces an extension of the traffic management plan to accommodate the upcoming Bacchanal Sunday event on the sandbank/ring-road.

