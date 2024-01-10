Police Force of Sint Maarten Welcomes Dutch Caribbean Officers for Parliamentary Election Assistance. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is pleased to announce the arrival of police officers from the other Dutch Caribbean islands of KPA, KPCN, and KPC (Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao), who are here to assist with maintaining peace and security during the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for January 11, 2024.

