Police given extra stop and search powers following increase in shootings. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: — The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM now has enhanced stop and search powers under the Firearms Ordinance. This measure was implemented on the order of the Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten OM SXM today, Monday, August 5, 2024, in response to the increased number of shooting incidents in the country.

As of today, Monday, August 5, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. to Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 5:00 p.m., law enforcement officers are authorized to seize firearms in and around the Dutch Quarter. The order covers all roads leading to and from the Dutch Quarter as well as places accessible to the public in that area.

Officers are permitted to examine means of transport (e.g., vehicles) and to require people who are on the public road or in a publicly accessible place to cooperate with searches, both for their personal and personal effects.

The number of (fire)arms on Sint Maarten remains as high as ever, despite all efforts by KPSM in recent months. The number of (fire)weapon-related incidents has also not been reduced. To date, in 2024, a total of nine people were injured and five killed.

Already, more than 140 incidents this year where there is a link to firearms/firearms violence have been recorded in the country by KPSM.

On August 4, 2024, KPSM received a report at around 10:20 pm with someone stating that they heard 15 shots in Dutch Quarter. The police, with assistance from the military, responded to the call. A confrontation ensued between a group of persons and law enforcement, and a blockade was erected by people in the area. At one point, the supermarket had to be protected against burglary/looting. More than ten people are arrested, and more than four vehicles are damaged (total loss) by the fire, including an unmarked police car.

Based on the above and other factors, there is reasonable cause, as part of the enforcement of the Firearms Ordinance, for the Prosecutor’s Office to issue a written order to execute statutory powers for a period not exceeding 24 hours for the areas in and around Dutch Quarter. This order can be extended should the need arise.

The threatening nature of (fire) weapon possession and use constitutes a very serious breach of the rule of law and increases feelings of insecurity, especially as a number of serious shooting incidents have occurred in the small area of Sint Maarten and near entertainment venues, businesses, and schools.

To promote security in Sint Maarten, the Prosecutor’s Office, and KPSM are working intensively together in the integrated approach to combat High Impact Crime. This approach consists of enhanced surveillance based on police-driven information, interventions aimed at a person-centered approach to robberies, an awareness campaign for entrepreneurs aimed at preventing robberies, and preventive searches aimed at reducing the number of firearms on the island.

These measures were put in place to ensure public safety. The community is urged to cooperate with law enforcement officials as they execute their duties.

