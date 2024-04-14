Police investigating shooting incident that took place early Sunday morning. | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:— Police officers and Ambulance officials were at Lotus Nightclub in Simpson Bay, where a shooting took place just after 4:00 am on Sunday.

According to initial reports, four persons were shot during the shooting, and one out of the four persons is believed to have passed away due to the injuries sustained by the shootout.

There is no word yet on the reason behind the shooting,

In a short statement from KPSM, it states that Police are investigating a shooting that took place in front of a nightclub in Simpson Bay. According to the first info, one person passed away from gunshot wounds; three others were shot. Two went to the French side hospital—one at the St. Maarten Medical Center.

Police received the call after 04.00 am. Detectives are currently investigating this situation. Police will give an update once it becomes available.

