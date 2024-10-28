Police investigating two shootings in Dutch Quarter, one dead, one critical. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Detectives on St. Maarten are busy investigating two shooting incidents that have left one person dead while the victim in the second shooting is critically injured.

The first shooting incident took place early Sunday morning around 01:am and left an employee of the Ministry of VROMI dead. The victim has been identified as Ricardo York.

Police are yet to release further information on this case.

The second shooting took place early Monday morning, Police said they were called around 03:00 am at Garden of Eden where the shooting took place. They said the male victim was shot in his lower extremities; he was taken to the St. Maarten Medical Center in critical condition.

No further details have been released on this case either.

Clearly, the two shootings show that there has been a surge in criminal activities in the Dutch Quarter that has led to two shootings thus far.

