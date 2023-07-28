Police is requesting the owner of this minivan to come forward and claim their property. | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:— It’s essential for the general public to beware of the appeal made by the Korps Police Force of St. Maarten regarding confiscated vehicles. If anyone’s vehicle was stolen and later found, they should visit the police headquarters during the hours of 09: 00 am to 04:00 pm weekly with all the necessary documents to reclaim their property.

In this picture, the owner of this Minivan is being asked to come forward and provide his or her documents and reclaim their vehicle.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43471-police-is-requesting-the-owner-of-this-minivan-to-come-forward-and-claim-their-property.html