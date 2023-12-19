Police (KPSM) Intensifies Year-End Controls. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As part of our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents and visitors during the festive season and busy tourist period, a team of police officers has been deployed to conduct comprehensive controls. These ongoing measures are aimed at addressing various concerns, including the improper parking of vehicles on Front Street sidewalks, suspected stolen vehicles, armed robberies, and illegal possession of firearms, and narcotics.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44468-police-kpsm-intensifies-year-end-controls.html