Police Looking for Suspects in Jewelry Store Robbery. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Patrols were directed, by the central dispatch, to a jewelry store in the Philipsburg vicinity, during the morning hours on Tuesday 28th, 2020, for an armed robbery that had just taken place.

According to the information gathered from the patrols on the scene, three masked men, slim in posture and armed with weapons, entered the establishment and began destroying the glass jewelry cases to access the jewels. The masked men then fled the store, on foot, in the direction of Back Street after gathering an undisclosed amount of jewelry.

The Special Unite Robbery (SUR) is requesting any information

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33787-police-looking-for-suspects-in-jewelry-store-robbery.html