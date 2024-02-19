Police of Sint Maarten Conducts Weekend Action and Controls, Collaborates with French Police for Future Operations. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Over the weekend, officers of the KPSM (Korps Politie Sint-Maarten) were actively engaged in guiding new officers through the practical aspects of policing. As part of their training, these young officers, under the guidance of their leaders, conducted a series of controls in the Cole Bay and Causeway Bridge areas.

