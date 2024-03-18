Police Response to Causeway Jump-up Incidents during Carnival. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) analyzed the incidents occurring during the
Causeway Jump-up event held on Saturday evening, March 16th, 2024, commencing from the Kimsha Beach area, as part of the Carnival festivities. The evaluation revealed several concerning incidents,
including two stabbing incidents and a shooting incident.

