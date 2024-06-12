Police Sergeant Teddy Charlie Raises Alarm on St. Maarten’s Governance and Civil Servant Struggles. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Police Sergeant Teddy Charlie, a dedicated law enforcement officer, has issued an emotional call for immediate action to address the growing concerns of civil servants and uniformed division personnel in St. Maarten. Charlie, who has served the island nation with distinction, emphasizes the dedication and sacrifices of these vital workers, expressing deep frustration over the government's failure to address their critical issues.

"As a police officer, I see firsthand the sacrifices made by my colleagues daily," says Charlie. "We risk our lives to protect the citizens and visitors of St. Maarten, and it is disheartening that we must also fight for our rightful earnings. This job is dangerous and often thankless, and the added stress of financial insecurity is unacceptable."

Charlie's concern extends beyond the police force to include Immigration Officers, Firefighters, Coast Guard, Customs Officers, Teachers and the entire Civil Service. He is concerned that the general compensation of workers on St. Maarten needs more urgent attention. “Our citizens, our uniformed division officers, teachers, and civil servants perform equally essential functions, as do the men and women in the hospitality industry, and we must give them the respect they deserve. Respecting them includes ensuring that they are properly paid and fairly treated,” said Charlie. "These men and women are front-line workers and our community's first line of defense. They deserve respect and proper compensation for their invaluable service," he emphasizes.

The recruitment and retention of individuals in the uniformed divisions, Civil Servants, and Teachers in general have become increasingly challenging. Charlie points to the recent civil servants, fire, and ambulance personnel strikes as evidence of the government's inability to keep promises. "The current administration's failure to address these issues has led to unrest and dissatisfaction among our dedicated civil servants. This not only undermines their morale but also jeopardizes the safety and well-being of our entire island," Charlie asserts, underlining the urgent need for action.

Reflecting on the legacy of his late father, who instilled in him a deep sense of duty and respect for others, Charlie believes that too much blame-shifting and too little action are eroding public trust. "Civil servants are like an endangered species in our country. You cannot treat them with such disregard. I spoke about this in my last interview. People are hesitant to join the ranks because of our ongoing struggles," he laments.

Charlie is also critical of the management of St. Maarten's administrative affairs. "We must create structure within our departments and place competent individuals in key positions. It is crucial to appoint people with the right education and attitude to lead us forward, rather than those who are overly dramatic and emotional when dealing with important issues."

Charlie is also concerned about the situation at NV GEBE, the island's utility company. As a police officer, safety and security are paramount, and ensuring our citizens and fellow police officers' safety becomes much more challenging when the island or parts of it are in darkness. He argues that the entire plant needs a comprehensive overhaul to meet the demands of the growing population and infrastructure. "The plant is outdated, and temporary fixes will not suffice. Without a complete revamp, we are only delaying an inevitable shutdown," he warns.

Sergeant Teddy Charlie has issued a rallying cry for urgent reforms. "Let's save our economy and our future. It is time for decisive action to ensure that our civil servants, the backbone of our nation, are treated with the respect and fairness they deserve. Only then can we hope to build a resilient and prosperous St. Maarten."

As the island nation approaches a critical juncture, Charlie's impassioned plea serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need for competent leadership and effective governance. These qualities are not just desirable but necessary to steer St. Maarten towards a brighter future, making the audience feel the urgency and importance of this call to action. Charlie says his father has always taught him that to be part of the change you must get involved, therefore he will again be postulating himself as a candidate in the August 19, 2024 Snap Elections, and will announce the party of choice and his reasoning in the not too distant future.

