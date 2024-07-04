Population, Tourism Sector and Business Community Reminded to Review Preparations for the Hurricane Season. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG(DCOMM):— The National Disaster Coordinator of the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Fire Chief Clive Richardson on Thursday is reminding the business community and the tourism sector to review their contingency plans for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

Richardson as National Disaster Coordinator (NDC), expresses his sympathy to the peoples of the islands who have recently been impacted by the passing of Hurricane Beryl.

Hurricane Beryl is the earliest Category 5 hurricane observed in the Atlantic basin on record and the second Category 5 hurricane to occur in July after Hurricane Emily in 2005.

ODM said on Thursday that Hurricane Beryl is a wake-up call and an eye-opener for those who are not yet ready for hurricane season. Beryl has caused loss of life and major property damage throughout the Caribbean Basin.

ODM appeals once again to the population and the business community not to be complacent. Now is the time for the business community in its entirety, as well as residents, to review what preparations they have in place, and don’t wait until a storm is about to hit the country to rush preparations.

At this stage of the hurricane season, tourism-oriented businesses including vacation rental management companies should have plans already in place in the event of a hurricane strike.

By having a hurricane plan in place, the business will be able to recover much more quickly.

The prevention of the loss of life of staff and visitors along with protecting property from damage is the responsibility of every business owner.

The engine of the economy is based on every single business operation on the island having a plan in place to protect their business and re-open once all clear has been given. Each one plays a very important role in the country’s tourism-oriented service economy.

The community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and resources you need on how to prepare your family, home, or business for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.” The information here is also valuable for new residents.

Listen to the Government Radio station SXMGOV – 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

Remember, be prepared and storm ready!

