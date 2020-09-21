Port St. Maarten calls on local cruise fans/stakeholders to submit comments to CDC before/on September 21 showing support for the restart of cruising. | SMN News

POINTE BLANCHE:— Port St. Maarten is urging local cruising fans and those who benefit from the cruise industry to share their thoughts on cruises restarting and to submit their written comments to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which must be received on or before September 21 deadline for input on how cruise lines should restart cruising.

The current CDC No-Sail Order is up to 30 September. The global cruise industry has voluntarily suspended U.S. cruise operations until at least 31 October 2020.

Port St. Maarten Management said on Sunday: “The cruise sector is an

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35730-port-st-maarten-calls-on-local-cruise-fans-stakeholders-to-submit-comments-to-cdc-before-on-september-21-showing-support-for-the-restart-of-cruising.html