Port St. Maarten Closely Monitoring U.S. Port Workers Strike and Impact on Shipping. | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:— Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alexander Gumbs, is closely monitoring developments related to the US East Coast and Gulf Coast dockworkers strike that could impact local shipping of goods and produce out of the United States to St. Maarten.

Gumbs has been in contact with local shipping transport companies as well as with other stakeholders and will continually remain in contact with them regarding the developing situation.

Early indications show a minor impact to the current supply chain as the majority of the US goods for St. Maarten originate from non-unionized ports along the eastern US seaboard.

It is recommended that shippers follow up with the local cargo offices directly for more information.

The strike began early on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, halting the flow of about half of the US shipping sector after negotiations for a new labor contract broke down.

The impacts of the US dockworkers' strike are based on and linked to the US unionized dockworkers, and depending on the length of their action, they may impact US ports from Maine to Texas.

