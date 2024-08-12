Port St. Maarten Storm/Hurricane Preparations in Place. Closely Monitoring Tropical Storm Ernesto. | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:— The Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) has made preparations for the passing of Tropical Storm Ernesto. PSG has already activated its hurricane plan in order to safeguard port infrastructure. PSG offices in Great Bay and at Simpson Bay will be closed Tuesday, August 13.

Tropical Storm Ernesto is forecast to pass approximately 74 miles southwest of St. Maarten at its closest point on Tuesday evening according to the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten 5:00 PM. Very rough seas of up to 14 feet are anticipated for the southern and eastern coasts with ground swells from late Monday through Thursday.

Port users and carriers operating out of the cargo section at the Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise & Cargo Facility are advised to review their hurricane season operating plans if they have not already done so, with respect to keeping equipment and containers at the port facility to a minimum and to have the necessary plans in place to secure equipment in the event of a storm/hurricane threat.

PSG carried out a number of assessments in preparation for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season with respect to the port’s hurricane preparedness plans. All pre-storm/hurricane plans are in place and ready to be activated in the event of a threat to the country.

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is forecasted to be an active one or well above-average.

For all vessels wishing to enter/exit the Simpson Bay Lagoon, prepare well in advance to come through either the Simpson Bay Bridge or the Causeway Bridge.

The Simpson Bay Lagoon should not be considered as a safe haven. The Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority (SLAC) is not responsible for any vessel that is anchored in the lagoon. All vessels that enter and anchor in the lagoon do so at their own risks.

Boat owners are responsible for their property and may be held liable for damages to another person’s property/livelihood.

Vessels wishing to enter are urged to do so in a timely manner. Commercial cargo vessels should not seek refuge in the Simpson Bay Lagoon.

The best place to secure your vessel in the event of a hurricane is a boat yard or on land. Mariners are urged to make appointments with boat yards for haul out well in advance.

Vessel owners should ensure that all loose objects or potential objects are removed from the deck of the vessel and secured below (e.g., Sails, awnings, fenders etc.)

Anchored vessels are to ensure that the vessel has enough ground tackle and that it is sufficient for any expected weather conditions, and all lines have chafing gear.

Listen out on marine radio VHF Channel 12 or local radio stations, if there are any changes to or added bridge openings.

Regular Simpson Bay Bridge opening times are: 8.30AM Outbound, 9.30AM Inbound; 10.30AM Out, 11.30AM In; 15.00PM In, 16.00PM Out, 17.00PM In Regular Causeway Bridge opening times: 8.00AM, 10.00AM, 15.30PM. Bridges will not open above wind speeds of 25 knots sustained.

For those requiring additional information you can Email: slac@portstmaarten.sx

; or call VHF Channel 12 and in the event of Emergency #: +1 721 520-2059.

The remaining storm names for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season are: Francine, Gordon, Helene, Isaac, Joyce, Kirk, Leslie, Milton, Nadine, Oscar, Patty, Rafael, Sara, Tony, Valerie, and William.

Listen to the Government Radio station – SXMGOV 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

