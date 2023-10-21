Porto Cupe Coy Casino Robbed early Saturday morning. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: A group of men rushed into the Porto Cupe Coy casino during the early morning hours on Saturday morning and managed to hijack the security guards and workers of the casino at gunpoint.

An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen. The robbers managed to escape towards the French side after committing the act.

Police Spokesman Joe Josepha said police are conducting an investigation into the early morning robbery. He said so far information is limited but said that the act was committed by a group of men who managed to escape towards the French side.

