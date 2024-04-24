Postal Services of Sint Maarten completes scquisition of Cpost International’s Operations. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Postal Services of Sint Maarten (PSS N.V.) completes the acquisition of Cpost International’s N.V.’s (Cpost) operations, to include PuntoMio, EuroMio, and MoneyGram services effective 25 March 2024. This strategic move represents a significant milestone for PSS N.V., solidifying its position as a leading provider of postal and financial services in the region.

