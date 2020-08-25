Postal Services St Maarten (PSS NV) informs of its first COVID-19 positive employee. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:—- The management of the Postal Services Sint Maarten (PSS N.V.) was informed earlier this morning Tuesday, August 25, 2020, that one (1) employee has been tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee, who is currently abroad and obtaining the necessary medical attention, was last present at the workplace on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, and was not showing any symptoms at the time.

Considering the remote working conditions of the PSS offices and the health and safety of our employees being a top priority, management has decided to close its operations effective today Tuesday, August 25, 2020, for

