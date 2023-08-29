Postponement Continuation Committee for Constitutional Affairs and Decolonization meeting for follow-up discussions on i.a. decolonization | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The continuation of the Committee for Constitutional Affairs and Decolonization meeting, which was to be held today Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 14:00 hrs with the following agenda points:

1. Discussion regarding follow-up on the Petition submitted on behalf of Sint Maarten (IS/524/2022-2023 dated March 1, 2023)

2. Follow up discussion regarding reparatory justice and debt cancellation post-IPKO

3. Discussion on the creation of a multi-annual comprehensive plan for decolonization in accordance with resolution 1 of the motion of June 30, 2020 (IS/971/2019-2020 dd 23 June 2019-2020).

