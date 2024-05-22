Power Outage Leads to Causeway Bridge Technical Issues. | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:— The Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority (SLAC) said on Wednesday that it would like to apologize to motorists who were utilizing the Causeway bridge on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 10:00 AM.

During the opening of the bridge on that day, load shedding -power outage- caused the Causeway bridge to lose power therefore disrupting motorized traffic while the bridge remained open.

The generator which was serviced a week before during a scheduled maintenance session did not switch on automatically and this had to be done manually in order for operations to resume. The power outage caused a malfunction in the switch to the generator.

Electricity was restored to the Causeway bridge at 11:30 am on Tuesday and motorists were able to resume their daily commute.

SLAC would like to thank the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) for its assistance in setting up barricades and redirecting motorists during the situation.

The frequent and prolonged power outages that have been going on for months have caused technical issues. Electrical technicians have been called in each time to troubleshoot the generator system.

