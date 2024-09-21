Power outages affecting Travelers: Princess Juliana Airport Left in Darkness Once Again. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In a concerning turn of events, Princess Juliana International Airport has once again been left in darkness, leaving travellers stranded and creating a negative experience for those visiting our beautiful island. This recurring issue has raised serious questions about the reliability of our electrical supply and the maintenance of the airport’s infrastructure.

Member of Parliament Omar Ottely has publicly questioned whether the recent failure of the airport's generator was a result of frequent power outages or lack of maintenance. “This situation is unacceptable,” Ottely stated. “The airport is the first point of contact for many travelers arriving in St. Maarten, and being without electricity not only disrupts operations but also tarnishes our country’s reputation as a tourist destination.”

The impact of these outages extends beyond the inconvenience of delayed flights and disrupted operations. It creates a negative traveler experience that could deter future visitors from choosing St. Maarten as their destination.

“We need to ensure that our infrastructure is equipped to handle the demands placed upon it,” Ottely continued. “I urge the government and GEBE to take immediate action to address these ongoing issues.

