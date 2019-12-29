Preparations underway for New Year’s Great Bay Fireworks Display to Ring in 2020. | SMN News

POINTE BLANCHE:— Another year will be coming to an end with the next 72-hours and preparations are well underway by Port St. Maarten who will be sponsoring the 2019-2020 New Year’s Fireworks display in Great Bay. At 12 midnight on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, the ringing in of 2020 a new decade begins with a bang.

This year’s Fireworks event in Great Bay will be the 14th edition since Port St. Maarten has been supporting the country’s largest fireworks display for public enjoyment and to ring in the New Year.

Port St. Maarten Management would like

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33617-preparations-underway-for-new-year-s-great-bay-fireworks-display-to-ring-in-2020.html