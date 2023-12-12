Preparations Underway to Ring in 2024 at the Great Bay Fireworks Display. | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:— Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) is excited to announce the return of its annual New Year’s Eve Fireworks display in Great Bay.

PSG is thrilled to bring the New Year's Fireworks display once again to the community and stakeholders for a night of fun and celebration while ringing in the new year.

“The 2023-2024 high cruise season is just about to kick off. 2023 has been a good year, and we are looking forward to 2024 being even better where we see continued growth,” PSG said in a statement.

PHOTO CUTLINE: A fireworks display in Great Bay.

