President of Parliament Sarah A. Wescot-Williams Observes St. Maarten’s National Day of Trees by sharing local sea-grape trees with two organizations. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On March 22nd, St.Maarten’s National Day of Trees, President of Parliament Sarah A. Wescot-Williams, on behalf of the Parliament of Sint Maarten, gifted the St. Maarten Archaeological Center (SIMARC) two local seagrape trees.

Declared by an Island Government decree in 2008, on March 22nd, SIMARC and its students have annually planted trees. The very first tree planted on this day, a Flamboyant, was planted in front of the Government Administration Building, where the dedication plaque still stands.

“Having started this tradition many years ago, it is now more important than ever to stress the importance of trees as an indispensable part of our ecosystem and the survival of our island nation,” Wescot-Williams stated.

Seagrape trees were also gifted to the Nature Foundation on March 21st as part of its Biodiversity Awareness Month “Plant A Tree Day.”

“Seagrape trees are native to the island, and their fruit is a local favorite. These trees protect against beach erosion and suit our climate, soil, and ecosystem characteristics well.”

