Preventative measures on Saba extended. | SMN News

SABA:—The preventative measures implemented three weeks ago to help avert the introduction of COVID-19 on Saba will be extended. Schools, daycare, after school care and after school activities, bars, hotels, and non-essential businesses and services will remain closed until April 19. Travel restrictions remain in place until May 8.

Island Governor Jonathan Johnson announced this on Wednesday, April 8 in a video address, in which, together with Head of the Public Health Department Dr. Koen Hulshof and Hospital Director Dr. Joka Blaauboer, an update was provided on the current developments and the need to keep the measures in place.

The Public

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34456-preventative-measures-on-saba-extended.html