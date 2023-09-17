Prime Minister attends UNGA 2023. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Silveria Jacobs embarked on a significant diplomatic journey, participating in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City. This historic visit underscores the importance of Sint Maarten’s presence on the global stage and emphasizes the vital role our island nation plays in addressing critical global issues. The UNGA started on Sunday, September 17, and featured panels on energy, gender equality, violence against women and girls, and a UNICEF reception.

The Prime Minister’s participation in the UNGA reflects Sint Maarten’s unwavering commitment to international cooperation and sustainable development. As the leader of our vibrant and resilient island nation, Prime Minister Jacobs brings a unique perspective to the global community, one shaped by the challenges and triumphs of a Small Island Developing States (SIDS) facing the impacts of climate change, economic resilience, and social development.

Prime Minister Jacobs expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent Sint Maarten at this prestigious event. “On our agenda this year, there is a distinct focus on SIDS, Sustainable Development Goals, climate change, energy transition, women’s and children’s rights, access to financing, and Social and economic development for our people. During my bilateral meetings I will focus on developing new and strengthening old relationships with regional and international leaders as well as Kingdom partners.” Said Prime Minister Jacobs.

Her participation in UNGA 2023 reaffirms Sint Maarten’s dedication to working collaboratively with the international community to address the world’s most pressing challenges.

