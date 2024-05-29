Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina Celebrates the 57th Anniversary of the Anguilla Revolution with Warm Wishes on Anguilla Day. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— As the nation of Anguilla approaches its celebration of the 57th Anniversary of the Anguilla Revolution, the Honorable Prime Minister of St. Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina, extends his heartfelt congratulations to the Government and people of Anguilla on this auspicious occasion, observed annually on May 30th.

