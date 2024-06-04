Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina Commends Trust Fund Achievements, Calls for Continued Focus on Visible Impact. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On the evening of June 3, 2024, at approximately 10:00 PM, the Police Central Dispatch received multiple reports of a shooting incident in the Middle Region Area. Callers reported that a man had been shot.To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45334-shooting-incident-in-middle-region-area-sint-maarten.html