Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina Concludes Urgent Work Visit to Washington, DC | SMN NEWS

Washington, DC:— The Honorable Prime Minister, Dr. Luc Mercelina, has successfully concluded his urgent work visit to Washington, DC, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to secure support for St. Maarten’s development initiatives. During this urgent work visit, PM Dr. Mercelina's presence at the high-level meetings proved to be a game changer, highlighting his commitment to the international community and St. Maarten’s pressing needs.

