Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina Engages in Key Discussion on Police Challenges with Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM). | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—On Wednesday, July 31, 2024, the Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, the Honorable Dr. Luc Mercelina, accompanied by his Chief of Cabinet and delegation, visited the Police Station in Philipsburg. This visit offered a crucial opportunity for the Prime Minister to engage in meaningful dialogue with the management team of the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM).

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45755-prime-minister-dr-luc-mercelina-engages-in-key-discussion-on-police-challenges-with-sint-maarten-police-force-kpsm.html