Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina Holds High-Level Discussions with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in New York. | SMN NEWS

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina Holds High-Level Discussions with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in New York.

PHILIPSBURG:— The Honorable Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina, engaged in important discussions with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Dick Schoof, during his recent work visit to New York. The meeting focused on critical issues affecting Sint Maarten, including financial stability, national security, energy challenges, and strengthening partnerships for sustainable development.

