Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina Makes Impromptu Visit to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) Construction Site. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Early this week, the Honorable Prime Minister, Dr. Luc Mercelina, made an unannounced visit to the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) construction site to personally assess the ongoing construction works at the facility. The Prime Minister's visit reaffirms his administration’s commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure, with a focus not only on physical development but also on ensuring high standards of medical care for the people of St. Maarten.

