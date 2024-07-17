Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina Meets with NAPB St. Maarten to Discuss Key Matters. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina met with representatives from the Nationaal Algemene Politie Bond (NAPB St. Maarten) to discuss several important issues affecting their members. The meeting, held at the Government Administration Building, marked an important step in addressing the police union's concerns.
To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45644-prime-minister-dr-luc-mercelina-meets-with-napb-st-maarten-to-discuss-key-matters.html
View comments
Hide comments