Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina on the Passing of Michael Brown, Head of Permits, Ministry of VROMI, and His Partner. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Tuesday afternoon, alongside members of the Council of Ministers and members of Parliament, I had the solemn privilege of honoring the memory of Michael Brown, the newly appointed Head of Permits at the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI), and his beloved partner, who tragically lost their lives on October 12th, 2024. We gathered to lay flowers and light a candle in their memory, standing together with their families and loved ones during this time of immense sorrow.

