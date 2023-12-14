Prime Minister Jacobs Advances Inclusive Foreign Policy for Sint Maarten in Meeting with Ambassador Brandt. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Last week, Prime Minister Jacobs and the Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the United Nations, Her Excellency Yoka Brandt, discussed their commitment to further collaboration for an inclusive foreign policy of the Kingdom and of Sint Maarten. Coordinated by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DBB), the meeting highlighted the strong partnership between the Government of Sint Maarten and the United Nations through the support of the Permanent Mission and DBB. The discussions emphasized several key objectives aimed at fostering inclusivity, advancing the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) agenda, and reinforcing collaborative efforts in global outreach and partnerships.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44446-prime-minister-jacobs-advances-inclusive-foreign-policy-for-sint-maarten-in-meeting-with-ambassador-brandt.html