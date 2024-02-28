Prime Minister Ms. Silveria E. Jacobs Attends IDB and The World Bank’s Disaster Risk Conference in Miami. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Prime Minister Ms. Silveria E. Jacobs participated in the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and The World Bank's joint conference on "Supporting Caribbean Islands to Strengthen Disaster Risk Financing Strategies to Manage Immediate Post-Crisis Response," held in Miami on the 21st of February 2024.

The conference, aimed at enhancing disaster risk management in the Caribbean region, brought together leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss strategies for strengthening disaster risk financing. Prime Minister Jacobs' attendance underscored St. Maarten's commitment to building resilience and preparedness in the face of natural disasters.

During the conference, Prime Minister Jacobs emphasized the importance of collaboration and innovative financing mechanisms to mitigate the impact of disasters and ensure swift and effective response and recovery efforts. She also highlighted the need for continued support from international partners to address the unique challenges faced by Caribbean islands in managing disaster risks.

Prime Minister Jacobs expressed gratitude to the IDB and The World Bank for organizing the conference and stressed the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation to build a more resilient Caribbean region.

