Prime Minister of Sint Maarten Visits Trimbos Institute to Boost Mental Health Collaborations. | SMN NEWS

Utrecht:— The Trimbos Institute proudly welcomed the Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, Deputy Minister Plenipotentiary, Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell, NRPB, and two representatives of the Ministry of Health of Sint Maarten. This groundbreaking visit aimed to exchange knowledge, share best practices in mental health and addiction, and provide vital insights into the mental health and substance use priorities for Sint Maarten.

