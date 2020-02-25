Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs Kicks-off Annual Hurricane Expo 2020 Planning. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Honorable Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs held a meeting with the internal lead organizers of the Annual Hurricane Expo. The objective was to discuss how the government should approach and adjust this year’s Hurricane Expo. As well as to ensure that the planning of the Hurricane Expo starts early in 2020.

A proposal brought forth by one of the consistent yearly supporters of the event, Kooyman, was another aspect of importance discussed in the meeting. The hardware company has demonstrated its continued commitment by offering to be a major contributor at this year’s event and to further improve the dynamics

