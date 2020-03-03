Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs meets with the Prefete to discuss COVID-19 developments | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— In a very good meeting held on Monday, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs along with the senior staff of the Dutch side government met with their French counterparts and the Prefete Sylvie Foucher to discuss the developments surrounding the COVID-19 virus and its presence on the twin nation island. St. Maarten currently has zero, absolutely no suspected nor confirmed cases of COVID-19. “A situation like this shows how important it is to have good cooperation between the two sides of the island. Our island is an important hub for the region, with a great amount of international traffic. We

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34071-prime-minister-silveria-jacobs-meets-with-the-prefete-to-discuss-covid-19-developments.html