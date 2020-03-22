Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs Urgent Reminder to Beach Vendors and Beach Goers. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Prime Minister and Chair of the EOC Silveria Jacobs clarified concerns surrounding the Government of Sint Maarten’s stance on beach vending and the visitation of various beaches located on the Dutch side of the island during the 14 day period of special regulations related to the COVID-19 threat.

The Government of Sint Maarten has not banned beach vending nor visitation of beaches on the Dutch side. However, beach vendors must strictly adhere to the social distancing requirements of a minimum of three (3) meters between beach chairs at all times. Beach vendors must also observe the additional regulation that

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/34278-prime-minister-silveria-jacobs-urgent-reminder-to-beach-vendors-and-beach-goers.html