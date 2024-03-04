Prince Bernard Bridge Repairs Commence: Monument Demolition Marks the Beginning of Renovation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Today, Monday, March 4th, 2024 marks the commencement of repairs to the Prince Bernard Bridge led by The Ministry of VROMI. In a pivotal moment, demolition crews initiated the removal of the aging monument adorning the bridge, in preparation for the coming works.

Over the course of the next 3 to 4 months, teams of Omega Construction will execute the restoration plan, which includes not only the demolition of the existing monument but also the establishment of a sturdy foundation for an inspiring new structure and lastly, the repairs of the bridge.

While we set foot on this journey of renewal, we urge residents and commuters to exercise caution and patience with the men at work.

Stay updated on The Prince Bernard Bridge Repairs by visiting our official government website and Facebook page.

