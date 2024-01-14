Princess Juliana International Airport Celebrates Major Milestone: Departure Hall is Ready for Passengers and the Brand-New Check-In Area Will Open Soon. | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:— On Friday, January 12, 2024, the Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company N.V. (PJIAE) celebrated a big milestone in the development of the new terminal. Since the start of the rebuilding of the airport in 2021, the project has made significant progress and Friday marked a great moment to celebrate with stakeholders. The new departure hall is now ready to welcome all passengers and by the end of January 2024, the new check-in area will open in a phased approach.

