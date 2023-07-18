Princess Juliana International Airport Commences Annual Rescue and Firefighters’ Week Celebrations – Honoring 26 Years of Dedicated Service | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:—- Princess Juliana International Airport is proud to announce the commencement of its beloved tradition, the annual Rescue- and Firefighter's Week, marking the 26th anniversary of the Rescue and Firefighting department's unwavering commitment to safety and service. Since its inception in 2015, Rescue and Firefighter's Week has become a much-anticipated event, aiming to acknowledge and appreciate the tireless efforts of the airport's rescue and firefighting personnel and emphasize their health and safety.

