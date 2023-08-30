Princess Juliana International Airport Family Fun Day 2023: a Day of Joy, Connection, and Celebration. | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:— The Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company N.V. (PJIAE) celebrated its annual Family Fun Day on August 27, 2023, with an unforgettable day filled with fun, food and entertainment. Held at the newly opened Dingy Beach Bar, nestled within the CocoVaa Boutique Beach Hotel in Beacon Hill, the event brought together employees and their families for a memorable day.

Excitement and laughter filled the air as families united to partake in a diverse array of activities designed to captivate attendees of all ages. PJIAE's commitment to fostering stronger connections among its workforce and their loved ones was palpable throughout the event, leaving smiles on the faces of both the young and the young at heart.

The festivities included a thrilling Tug-of-war competition, engaging Sip & Paint workshops, and an epic PJIAE Grill Master Competition, a first-of-its-kind event. The culinary delights, refreshing drinks, vibrant music, and seamless logistics ensured that everyone in attendance had a fantastic time, cherishing the company of their colleagues and extended families, thereby further fostering meaningful connections.

We extend our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to the PJIAE Ambassadors Committee and volunteers for organizing this delightful day. Their invaluable contributions played a critical role in ensuring the resounding success of the day and we are elated by the remarkable turnout and the infectious positivity that filled this day.

Family Fun Day 2023 underscored PJIAE's unwavering commitment to nurturing employee connections and reinforcing the notion that PJIAE is not just a workplace but a great place to work. By creating opportunities for employees and their families to come together in joy and celebration, PJIAE continues to strengthen its bonds with its workforce and the wider community.

