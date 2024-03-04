Princess Juliana International Airport Hosts Third Runway Run With 127 Runners. | SMN NEWS

Simpson Bay:— On the last weekend of February Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company N.V. (PJIAE) hosted the third annual 2,3km Runway Run. Over 100 airport colleagues and staff working for airport community partners, including airlines, ground handling agents and service providers, participated in the event. The event is part of the PJIAE’s internal health program, encouraging employees and stakeholders to maintain a healthy and fit lifestyle.

