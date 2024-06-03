Princess Juliana International Airport Prepares for New Season with Leadership Profile Workshop. | SMN NEWS

Simpson Bay:— Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) recently launched her Leadership Profile workshop. This initiative, hosted by HR Talented Solutions in collaboration with the PJIAE HR department, saw participation from various levels of the organization. The workshop aims to refine and strengthen the leadership within PJIAE as the airport transitions into a new phase.

