Princess Juliana International Airport Proud Sponsor of Carnival St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

Simpson Bay:— Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIAE) is thrilled to announce its official sponsorship of the vibrant St. Maarten Carnival from 18 April-5 May 2024.

“We are delighted to partner with the St. Maarten Carnival Foundation and support this cherished cultural celebration,” said Michiel Parent, Commercial Director at Princess Juliana Airport. “The St. Maarten Carnival embodies the spirit of our beautiful island – full of energy, joy, and a deep appreciation for our heritage. As the first point of contact for many visitors, we are committed to showcasing the best of St. Maarten, and the Carnival is a perfect way to do that.”

The St. Maarten Carnival is a two-week extravaganza filled with electrifying parades, pulsating calypso rhythms, captivating soca beats, and a contagious energy that sweeps through the entire island. This year’s theme promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Princess Juliana International Airport's sponsorship will be prominently displayed throughout the Carnival festivities, including signage at key locations and participation in some of the most popular events. The airport will also host Carnival-themed activities for the arriving passengers, ensuring their St. Maarten adventure begins the moment they leave the plane.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45057-princess-juliana-international-airport-proud-sponsor-of-carnival-st-maarten.html