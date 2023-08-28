Princess Juliana International Airport Provides Update on Rebuilding Project. New Departure Hall Ready for Passengers November 1st 2023. | SMN NEWS

Simpson Bay:— The Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company N.V. (PJIAE) is delighted to share an update about the airport’s reconstruction project which commenced back in September 2021 and is now in its final stages.

The new Departure Hall is taking its final form, and its impressive interior design is coming to light. The architectural elements that were once confined to blueprints and renderings are now beautifully translated into a brand-new and state-of-the-art airport environment.

The recent milestone in the completion of the departure hall is the new terrazzo flooring which is almost finished now. It gives the new departure hall a modern and sophisticated look. In addition to the stunning terrazzo floor, the airport has also installed new elevators. The new elevators have been thoughtfully integrated into the terminal’s layout to optimize passenger flow and easy navigation through the airport’s terminal building.

