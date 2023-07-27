Princess Juliana International Airport Reopened After Temporarily Closure Due Fire in Annex Building. | SMN NEWS

Simpson Bay:— The Operations Department of the Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company (PJIAE N.V.) was alerted about a fire at the airport at approximately 11:00 AM this morning, resulting in the evacuation of the building.

According to the Deputy Fire Chief, Mr. Gerald Baptiste, smoke derived from the Annex Building in the vicinity of the Arrival Hall. Passengers and employees in the terminal building were immediately evacuated to the designated assembly points on the air- and landside.

The local Rescue & Firefighting Department reported to the site within minutes of the alarm and outed the fire. The Operations Department, along with the Rescue & Firefighting Department, after completing their assessment gave the clearance at 11:51 AM, allowing passengers and employees to re-enter the building.

The Management of Princess Juliana International Airport thanks all for their cooperation during this incident and apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

